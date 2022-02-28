Trumbull County Sheriffs investigating two separate car fires

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are looking into two separate stolen cars that were found torched in Gustavus to see if the cases are connected.

One of the vehicles was found just before 10 a.m. Sunday, on fire, in a field near the intersection of York Street and Stoddard Hayes Road.

Its owner had reported it stolen out of Warren.

Meanwhile just after 6 a.m. Saturday, the previous morning, deputies were called to a truck fire off State Route 193.

Investigators found a beanie hat believed to have been worn by the suspect near the scene of the fire.

According to a police report, deputies contacted the owner in Mesopotamia who said it was a work truck and he didn’t know where it was.

Later, deputies in Geauga County called the owner saying they found some of the tools that were kept inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

