ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The stock closed the session up 26% at $2.42.

So what

The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. He now owns 1.44 million shares. The Hansson family, as a group, continues to constitute the largest private stakeholder in the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0pxM_0eReQiQO00

Image source: Getty Images.

Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday. Nordic American Tankers booked voyage revenue of $22.6 million in the period, up from $16.3 million a year earlier, and a net loss of $21.0 million. The results are hardly impressive, but with oil prices high and demand rising around the world, it's possible the company will be a recovery story in the coming years.

Now what

Results are pretty weak in the oil tanker market, but that could turn around quickly given global trends. Unrest in Eastern Europe is causing energy concerns there, we're seeing rising demand in the U.S., and production growth isn't likely to keep up. That could help the tanker business, and Alexander Hansson is betting that it will help Nordic American Tankers' stock. Investors apparently agreed with his assessment Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nordic American Tankers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

Rivian got some mixed news related to its planned second manufacturing facility. Nio has several growth catalysts in the works, but geopolitical news may be overshadowing things today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Tanker#Board Of Directors#Nat#Nordic American Tankers#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Fell Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Is labor the Achilles' heel of...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Digital World Acquisition (...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Ocugen announced on Friday that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for Covaxin. This removes one big obstacle standing in the way of Ocugen's plans for eventually marketing the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. What happened. Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had skyrocketed by...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bloomin' Brands Stock Jumped 13% in Early Trading Today

Bloomin' Brands had a strong quarter, coming in above consensus estimates and proving that its business turnaround is on solid ground. Shares of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), the restaurant operator that owns the Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill chains, rose as much as 13% in the first hour of trading on Friday. The gain came after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, which clearly pleased investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why AppLovin Stock Dove Today

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock plunged by as much as 15% before settling down 7% by noon ET. The mobile platform developer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that received a mixed reception from investors. So what. The company said late on Wednesday that...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Visteon Stock Soared Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Visteon ( VC 1.33%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy