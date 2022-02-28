ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Drinks and cards prelude police standoff

By Jeff Wiehe
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were drinking and playing cards until their conversation hit a nerve.

After that, chaos ensued. A knife was drawn, punches were thrown, glass was broken, a gun came into play and for the finale, a three-hour standoff with Fort Wayne Police.

Thomas E. Neuhaus, Jr., 57, was arrested at his home in the 1200 block of Glenwood Avenue on Sunday after the city police’s version of a SWAT Team “breached” his front door and convinced him to surrender after negotiations for him to come out failed.

Suspect allegedly shoots at family member, 3 hour standoff ensues on northeast side

What brought police to that northeast side front door began hours earlier while Neuhaus and his son played cards and drank heavily in the basement, his daughter-in-law and 4-year-old granddaughter nearby.

Neuhaus began getting upset over a drunk driver hitting his car sometime in the past, according to a newly released Allen Superior Court probable cause affidavit.

The younger Neuhaus called his father a hypocrite since he “drives drunk all the time,” according to the affidavit.

That sparked an argument in which Neuhaus pulled out a pocket knife and held it to his son’s throat. His son pushed Neuhaus backward, causing him to hit his head on a table.

While Neuhaus’s daughter-in-law gathered up his granddaughter to leave, his own son hit Neuhaus several times. The son became so enraged he threw a glass across the room and punched a glass table top, breaking it, according to the affidavit.

As his son and daughter-in-law put their daughter in the car outside, they heard a gunshot. As they drove away, they saw Neuhaus standing in his doorway with a gun.

Nobody was shot during the encounter.

Police arrived on the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, with the city department’s Emergency Services and Critical Response teams brought in to talk to Neuhaus.

He refused to surrender until officers came into his home, and he was taken to Allen County Jail on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16-years-old and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

He has since been released on his own recognizance.

