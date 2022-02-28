ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Customers boycotting vodka pouring down the drain

By Breann Boswell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – State governors across the country are ordering retailors to remove Russian spirits from shelves. Consumers are dumping vodka down the drain in support of Ukraine and the war against Russia.

Gary Gardner, the operation manager at Belmont Beverage Wine and Spirits says to check the labels before getting rid of vodka. According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, around 1% of imports come from Russia. The future of these imports is up in the air.

“I think we’ll find out in the long run what’s going to happen. I’m sure there’s still things in the supply chain, if you order more there’s some there and if you’re not, if it’s not there it won’t be there. So we’ll find out, a little too early to tell,” Gardner says.

Many customers of Belmont Beverage have reached out wondering how the retailer is going to respond to the scenario. “I’m personally reluctant to pull it off the shelf. I’m not sure it’s up to me to determine what you and the public can buy. I think if each person wants to make a stand and certainly understandable, it’s what I would do… don’t buy it,” Gardner says.

WANE 15 reached out to Governor Eric Holcomb’s office to see how he was going to react, and have yet to hear a response.

Community Policy