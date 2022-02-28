Mountain lion activity high in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Another mountain lion was caught on a Ring camera and two other sightings were reported on Sunday after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers removed a young male cat from under a deck earlier in the day.

The video shows the feline moving onto the driveway of a home and down the steps toward the house.

As mountain lion sightings are not uncommon in the Boulder area, the latest three make a total of 21 reports since Jan. 15.

The young 120-pound male was tranquilized by CPW Wildlife Officer Tyler Asnicar and then taken out from beneath the house located at 23rd Street and Panorama Avenue.

Boulder Police Department Animal Protection officers and Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers helped pull the animal out from the tight space.

CPW posted a video on YouTube of the capture and release of the animal in Larimer County.

“One factor we look at is location when we get cats that come into town,” Asnicar said. “This one was pretty far east in Boulder in a populated area and it is not a good situation to have a big predator like that close to so many people. It is better for the people and the cat to try to move it. Relocation was our best approach in this case.”

Officers shot bean bag rounds at the mountain lion after releasing it to inflict a negative human impression.

CPW reminds those living near wildlife to know how to handle encounters and what to do when they have one or a sighting of a dangerous animal.

