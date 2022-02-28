Remember when world’s largest plane visited Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ten years after the world’s biggest and heaviest plane made a stop in Wichita, aviation enthusiasts fear the aircraft may never fly again. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian forces have destroyed the Antonov-225 Mriya at an airfield in a town near Kyiv, Ukraine .

The Mriya flew into Wichita in April 2012. The plane was originally built to haul the Russian space shuttle, but it never did. Instead, the aircraft was put into commercial operation, with its home base being in Ukraine.

The six-engine aircraft could carry up to 600,000 pounds. It was in Wichita in 2012 because it was hauling a reactor for a Coffeyville fertilizer company.

The Antonov-225 was one of a kind. It took three years to build the $300 million plane. It is the largest plane ever to have touched down in Wichita.

On Monday, the City of Wichita posted pictures of the plane’s 2012 visit on the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Facebook page.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya was in Wichita in April 2012. (Photo courtesy Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport)

The Facebook post said : “It has been reported that the Antonov An-225 Mriya was destroyed by Russian forces. This was the world’s largest aircraft and a one-of-a-kind. This aircraft visited ICT in April 2012. It was truly an amazing sight to see something this big fly. #antonov225 “

Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom , said it will take more than $3 billion and five years to rebuild Mriya. It says Russia will pay the price of the restoration. The group says that the plane was being repaired at the Gostomel Airport and did not have time to leave Ukraine before the attack.

