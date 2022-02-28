ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Remember when world’s largest plane visited Wichita?

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ten years after the world’s biggest and heaviest plane made a stop in Wichita, aviation enthusiasts fear the aircraft may never fly again. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russian forces have destroyed the Antonov-225 Mriya at an airfield in a town near Kyiv, Ukraine .

The Mriya flew into Wichita in April 2012. The plane was originally built to haul the Russian space shuttle, but it never did. Instead, the aircraft was put into commercial operation, with its home base being in Ukraine.

The six-engine aircraft could carry up to 600,000 pounds. It was in Wichita in 2012 because it was hauling a reactor for a Coffeyville fertilizer company.

The Antonov-225 was one of a kind. It took three years to build the $300 million plane. It is the largest plane ever to have touched down in Wichita.

How sunflowers officially connect Kansas and Ukraine

On Monday, the City of Wichita posted pictures of the plane’s 2012 visit on the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Facebook page.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSL5p_0eReQbFJ00
    The Antonov An-225 Mriya was in Wichita in April 2012. (Photo courtesy Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zt7Zh_0eReQbFJ00
    The Antonov An-225 Mriya was in Wichita in April 2012. (Photo courtesy Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjyA4_0eReQbFJ00
    The Antonov An-225 Mriya was in Wichita in April 2012. (Photo courtesy Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1YCu_0eReQbFJ00
    The Antonov An-225 Mriya was in Wichita in April 2012. (Photo courtesy Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeXSn_0eReQbFJ00
    The Antonov An-225 Mriya was in Wichita in April 2012. (Photo courtesy Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport)

The Facebook post said : “It has been reported that the Antonov An-225 Mriya was destroyed by Russian forces. This was the world’s largest aircraft and a one-of-a-kind. This aircraft visited ICT in April 2012. It was truly an amazing sight to see something this big fly. #antonov225

Ukraine’s state-owned defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom , said it will take more than $3 billion and five years to rebuild Mriya. It says Russia will pay the price of the restoration. The group says that the plane was being repaired at the Gostomel Airport and did not have time to leave Ukraine before the attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Crowd rallies at Kansas Capitol in support of Ukraine

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers, community members and Ukrainian students rallied at the statehouse on Thursday in support of Ukraine. Ukrainian students from the University of Kansas spoke at the event, sharing emotional and personal testimonies of Russia’s invasion. “They want to wake up from this nightmare, but this is their reality,” Mykola Hordiichuk, a finance […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Russian#Facebook#Ict
KSN News

Ukrainian-Russian tennis duo support each other amid war

Student-athletes Yuliia Zhytelna and Ekaterina Repina didn’t seem like such a unique paring just a week ago. However, things have changed drastically for these two tennis double partners at California State University-Northridge after Russia launched a devastating attack on Ukraine last Thursday.
TENNIS
KSN News

Plane lands safely at Wichita’s airport after reporting problem

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency crews raced to Wichita Eisenhower National Airport around 12:35 p.m. Thursday for the report of a plane coming in with problems. The flight crew on an Embraer 145 plane said they were having trouble with its flight control. There were 47 people on board. The plane ended up landing safely. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas wins 2021 Governor’s Cup Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday at Deloitte’s Smart Factory at Wichita, where Deloitte and Wichita State University will help companies accelerate their digital transformations that Kansas has won the 2021 Governor’s Cup. The award is given to the state that has brought in more capital investments per capita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy