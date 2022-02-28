Joey Gallo creates LinkedIn profile to prepare for no baseball: skills include striking out, hitting into shift

With a delayed season looking more and more likely, Joey Gallo is planning for alternative employment.

Players across the league have been very vocal on social media Monday, the last day to reach an agreement before the league-imposed deadline to strike a deal on a new CBA and avoid a lockout. Gallo’s teammate, Jameson Taillon, criticized the owners’ approach during the lockout, while in Philadelphia, Bryce Harper tweeted a photo of himself with the Yomiuri Giants of the NPB in Japan. But Gallo is clearly keeping all of his options open, creating and sharing his LinkedIn profile on Twitter in case he is unable to play baseball this season.

“I’m new here, LinkedIn,” Gallo tweeted, including screenshots of a LinkedIn profile that includes his work experience as an outfielder for the Yankees and Rangers, and his educational background as Bishop Gorman High School, where he was drafted out of by Texas in 2012.

Gallo's skills listed include striking out (he led the league in that category last season), and hitting into the shift (he lost the third-most hits in baseball last season due to the shift).

Gallo had two network invites waiting, according to his screenshot, so maybe he already has a lead on a new job!

