Memphis, TN

Better Business Bureau warns about possible Ukraine donation scams

By Shay Arthur
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about scammers taking advantage of those trying to help Ukrainian families in distress.

Unfortunately, this is the time when scammers try to capitalize off good intentions.

Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said they get reports of scammers whenever there are natural disasters or people in distress.

“Lots of people are seeing the images all over our screen and we are just torn and we want to help,” Irwin said. “We expect to see a barrage of fake charities out there claiming that they want to help the Ukrainian people.”

One of his biggest pieces of advice if you want to donate: Research the organization you’re giving your money to.

9 ways to help Ukrainians amid Russia crisis

“If you get a call from what claims to be a reputable charity, don’t necessarily donate right then on the phone. Take the time to research who they are, get their name, get their number, get their website, go to their website,” Irwin said.

The organization should have a clear, laid out plan.

Irwin also said some people might have good intentions when raising money but aren’t equipped to provide the help needed.

“So just make sure that when you are giving your money you’re giving it to well vetted, established charities that have the infrastructure to help the Ukrainian people,” he said.

He said so far his office hasn’t had complaints of scams yet but has heard of other BBBs in the country getting reports.

“I assume that we will get them this week as this unfolds but our ears are open and we are currently on the lookout for any reports like that,” he said.

The BBB does encourage people to safely donate. You can find guidance and tips on how to donate safely on their website .

