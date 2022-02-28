ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

By Jillian Morgan
FASHION Magazine |
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would seem that all the colours missing from Italy’s catwalks have resurfaced onto the international influencers peppering the streets. As always, camera-ready showgoers were strutting around the city...

fashionmagazine.com

In Style

Gigi Hadid Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the Versace Fashion Show

It looks like Gigi Hadid came to Milan Fashion Week with a mission — and she stomped down the Versace runway like a true pro. As a face of the luxe Italian brand, it's not surprising to see her take to the catwalk for Donatella Versace, but fans may be surprised at exactly how Hadid looked when she did it. With a new set of bleached brows — or a clever makeup trick — the supermodel looked almost unrecognizable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes pieces for her friends, the cool downtown types who wear fashion but have a sort of nonchalance about it. Her coolness factor can be seen in her casting, with Susan Cianciolo and Cole Mohr walking her runway. Zadeh produces pieces that are instant wardrobe updates and fall sees her continue to push her texture and craft focus in both her women’s and men’s lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Serena Williams’ Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Serena Williams launched her Best Dressed collection on the synchronic day of 02/22/2022. The Tennis pro, fashion designer, and future bodybuilder took to Instagram to announce her latest creations, inspired by strong women everywhere. In her post she wrote, “
TENNIS
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Last December was easily one of adidas Yeezy’s busiest years, and it makes sense that they’d take the next month to recuperate. Sneaker culture, however, rarely ever sits still for long; in January, insiders were quick to reveal the Yeezy 450 “Cinder,” reporting a Spring 2022 release. And it seems production is proceeding as scheduled, considering the colorway has just been seen on-foot only a couple of days ago.
APPAREL
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
#Milan Fashion Week#Fashion Runways#New York Fashion Week#London Fashion Week#Street Style
Vogue

Zendaya Wears The Valentino Pink Dress To Die For

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For spring/summer 2022, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli refashioned five dresses from the house vaults to kick off his Valentino Archive project. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 To Drop in Blue Ocean Waves-Inspired Colorway

YEEZY MAFIA has released an early render of the upcoming adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Blue.”. One of the footwear brand’s signature silhouettes, the design is covered in swirls of blue, gray, white and pastel yellow. As for the monofilament side stripe, shades of muted blue and gray have been added to the mix. Meanwhile, the BOOST-equipped sole boasts a washed-out teal tone. The official images might differ from the render, so stay tuned while we wait for those to be unveiled.
APPAREL
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Cutout Saint Laurent Dress at ‘The Batman’ Screening

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz looked to her signature standout style at the London screening of “The Batman.” The actress, who has worked with YSL Beauty since 2016, wore a custom Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello, the design house’s creative director, for the premiere event Wednesday night. The custom black dress was designed with a tulip border and cutouts. She paired the look with Saint Laurent leather mules and pearl earrings.More from WWDPhotos from 'The Batman' London ScreeningCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors'Pam & Tommy' Red Carpet Photos Kravitz attended “The Batman” screening alongside her costar Robert...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Megan Thee Stallion Just Pulled Off a Complete Chanel Look Like Only Megan Thee Stallion Can

Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look Shut Down the Red Carpet

Ever since Rihanna announced her first pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last Monday in an epic look that featured a hot pink knee-length Chanel puffer jacket and belly chains, she’s made it clear that her vision of maternity style is here to shake things up. She’s worn everything from a black lace-up Jean Paul Gaultier top and low rise pants to accentuate her baby bump, to a showstopping vintage denim and leopard print patchworked coat paired with jeans and a Fendi crop top—all while dripping in plenty of dazzling Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, naturally.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Pure Rosy Makes Periods Pretty with Sustainable Leak-Proof Underwear

It wasn’t too long ago that the only period products menstruating humans had were wasteful tampons and liners. Thanks to a few trailblazing brands, like Pure Rosy, we can do away with uncomfortable pads, and opt for period-proof underwear instead. Founded by Linda Miller, sustainable underwear brand Pure Rosy...
APPAREL
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Rihanna Just Wore a Robe as a Gown, and It Works

Rihanna just wore a robe as a gown for a night out, and somehow made it look good. I mean, this is the queen of boudoir dressing we're talking about after all. But of course, she didn't wear your typical fluffy white bathrobe. Instead, she slipped on a floor-length red vinyl wrap from her own lingerie line to surprise shoppers at her new Savage x Fenty store at Westfield Culver City mall in Los Angeles. The piece featured a chic hood, which she pulled up over her slicked-back ponytail, and a matching belt that tied above her growing stomach. Rihanna paired the robe with crimson, ankle-strap sandals, hoop earrings, and reverse winged eyeliner that color-coordinated with her outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION

