ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

5 Sector ETFs Benefiting From Russia-Ukraine Tensions

By Sanghamitra Saha
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

U.S. stocks registered a strong rally at the end of the last week despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bargain-hunting for beaten-down stocks amid geopolitical tensions led to risk-on sentiments. Moreover, as per some market analysts, western sanctions against Russia have not been as harsh as initially feared. Plus, there have been reports that Russia is open to negotiating with Ukraine, even as Russian troops are approaching the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight five sector ETFs that have been benefiting from the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Defense

Any kind of warfare or military strike means increased purchase and usage of weapons. This benefits the defense and aerospace industry. Defense sector ETFs hauled in $126 million in the week to Feb 21, almost doubling their inflows so far this year, per a Financial Times article.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday passed a law to boost the revenue and expenditure parts of the 2022 state budget by UAH 26.5 billion. Of these, UAH 16 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Defense to increase the state's defense capabilities and national security.

It says that, the operating environment is pretty hot for aerospace and defense ETFs like iShares US Aerospace & Defense ITA and SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

Oil/Energy

Russia is energy-rich. And Europe is highly dependent on Russia for energy, importing about 40% of its energy requirement. If Russia tensions increase, gas prices in Europe — which soared to new highs last year — will go up further, per Capital Economics, as quoted on a CNBC article. Russia is the provider of about 35% of Europe’s gas.

Oil breached $100 for the first time since 2014. United States Brent Oil Fund, LP BNO was up 3.2% past week amid heightened tensions in East Europe. So, the energy sector can be considered for short-term gains should the geopolitical tensions continue. For this, investors may try ETFslike iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

In any case, oil prices have been rising since the beginning of 2022. The upside in crude oil prices was triggered by a variety of factors like easing Omicron variant concerns, outages in Libya causing supply shortages and less OPEC+ output.

Clean Energy

Clean energy stocks have registered an upswing due to the jump in fossil fuels. The sheer jump in the conventional energy sector made the prospects of the alternative energy sector lucrative. After all, the cost of renewable energy generation has been falling in recent years with continued technological innovation . Invesco Solar ETF TAN and WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) added about 8.3% and 4.6%, respectively, past week.These funds seem excellent choices to play the rebound in the stock market as well as the energy market.

Cyber Security

With the Russian incursion into Ukraine and the resultant Western sanctions against Russia hitting headlines, chances of heavy cybercrime on the global level have come to the fore. Several Ukrainian government websites were offline on Feb 23, 2022 as a result of a mass distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a Ukrainian official said, as quoted on a CNBC article.

No wonder, cyber security ETFs staged a rally late last week. Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO) and Wisdomtree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) gained 3.1% and 3.9%, respectively, last week against 2.2% gains seen in the S&P 500 Index.

Materials

It’s not only oil that has been getting a boost from the crisis. The disruptive metal industry is also following the suit. Ukraine is a major producer of uranium, titanium, iron ore, steel, and ammonia too. And the country’s steel makes up around 10% of Europe’s imports.

In any case, solar industry (which needs usage of several disruptive metals) itself has been thriving with an upward potential. Titanium alloys are also widely used in military applications (another high-demand area currently). This explains why disruptive metal companies have been surging higher. Steel is the backbone of any civilization. So, fears of supply chain woes in this segment sent material stocks soaring.

VanEck Steel ETF SLX and SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME are two sectors that gained materially last week.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Solar ETF (TAN): ETF Research Reports

United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Oil Fund#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Ukraine#Russian#Financial Times#The Ministry Of Defense#Xar#Oil Energy#Capital Economics#Cnbc#Lp Bno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Russia
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy