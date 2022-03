Netflix has for a while now seemed to have something of a Midas touch when it comes to new horror genre content. From movies like the Fear Street trilogy to such series as Midnight Mass, horror fans have had no shortage of popular new titles to binge on the platform. Unfortunately, that halo does not extend to one of the streamer’s newest titles in this category: The just-released Texas Chainsaw Massacre Netflix movie, which has gotten terrible reviews over the past couple of days.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO