What do pizzerias and daffodils have in common? In Portland, where Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Apizza Scholls and a dozen other pizza places are reopening their dining rooms after two years of takeout (and where yellow flowers have pushed through the frosty ground), they’re both signs of the coming spring. Last month, we checked in with some of Portland’s favorite pizzerias as they finally geared up to invite customers back indoors. And we visited every new Portland pizzeria we could find — two dozen in all, from cheesy Detroit-style squares to char-baked New Haven rounds — to bring you our guide to the city’s best new pandemic-time pizza. But the calendar moves on. Here are 10 bits of restaurant news keeping us hungry in March.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO