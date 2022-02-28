Thursday Night Football also courting Sean Payton for broadcast role: report

If Sean Payton does end up appearing in a broadcast booth for the 2022 NFL season, it appears he will have options.

The retired Saints head coach is meeting with Amazon for a second time this week, the company that will take over broadcasting Thursday Night Football this season, according to a report from Pro Football Talk .

The news follows reports that Payton was being targeted by Fox Sports as a replacement for Troy Aikman, who was reportedly a top contender for the TNF gig before landing with ESPN and Monday Night Football.

While rumors regarding Payton's potential return to coaching down the road are common, the coach's words have painted a picture of a man very interested in a broadcast opportunity. Be it with Fox or Amazon, it's very possible the former Saints head coach joins his former quarterback Drew Brees in broadcasting for the 2022 season.

