Click here to read the full article. If you’ve ever wondered what The Penguin orders at Starbucks, the answer is an oat milk latte with two Stevias. Colin Farrell has attracted plenty of buzz for his upcoming role as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” partially due to the prosthetic-induced transformation the actor underwent. Many fans have described Farrell as “unrecognizable” after seeing him in “The Batman” trailers, and a new story proves just how true that is. While filming “The Batman,” Farrell had so much confidence in his makeup team that he decided to make a Starbucks run in his...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO