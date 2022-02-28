ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

New twist in Marion County murder case: Defendant accused of trying to have witness killed

By Andy Fillmore
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
A 23-year-old man charged in a 2016 homicide now stands accused of conspiring to kill a prison inmate who is said to be a witness to the crime.

Marquee Dashawn Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ronnie Charles Damon, a former Marion County Sheriff's Office correctional officer.

Williams' most recent charges are tampering with a witness in a capital felony proceeding, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

In the 2016 homicide, the sheriff's office determined that Williams fatally shot Damon during a robbery attempt. At the time, Damon was fixing a car in a residential driveway. Damon worked for the sheriff's office from 2007 to 2014.

After his arrest last year, Williams complained of harassment at the jail – specifically, that staff put Damon's picture on his cell wall. The sheriff's office investigated and said the pictures were just part of informational material given to inmates in hopes they might help provide information about ongoing cases.

With the murder case pending, Williams was transferred to a state prison in December to serve time on an unrelated robbery case.

According to a sheriff's office news release issued on Monday, Detective John Lightle began to monitor Williams’ prison phone calls. Because he was aware Williams was a "professed gang member,” Lightle enlisted the help of a state Department of Corrections analyst to decipher terms used in "cryptic conversations.”

The investigation determined Williams was "conspiring with others to use a network of inmates to murder another DOC inmate who was a witness to Damon's murder," the news release says.

