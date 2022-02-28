Potential salary cap saving moves for the Arizona Cardinals, and pre-free agency needs

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2022 NFL offseason following a disappointing end to the season. Arizona bowed out of the playoffs in the first round, a lackluster showing after they looked like the league’s best team earlier in the year. The Cardinals might have a strong roster, but they still have work to do this offseason, which starts with the free agency period. One of the Cardinals’ biggest free agents is pass rusher Chandler Jones, who is coming off of a 10.5 sack season for Arizona. Jones’ future received a big update by Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss of ESPN ahead of his free agency bid.

