ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Potential salary cap saving moves for the Arizona Cardinals, and pre-free agency needs

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some news this morning we pushed the podcast drop back to later today. I will be scarce the next two weeks as I transition to a new job, but we should...

www.revengeofthebirds.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Qb#Rb#Wr#44 55#Dl#Olb#Ilb
On3.com

One move the Pittsburgh Steelers must make in free agency

It feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers have started each NFL season for nearly two decades with a legitimate shot to make a run to win the division — or at the very least — find themselves in the playoffs with a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
Mercury News

Column: Ryan Poles has talked about finding value in free agency. But the Chicago Bears GM will need to make a big move or two to give QB Justin Fields a chance.

Ryan Poles took a step back from the table holding a host of microphones and recorders in a small room inside the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve got to take a picture of this,” Poles said as he used his cellphone to photograph the array of equipment. “I’m not in Kansas City anymore.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals give WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

The Arizona Cardinals have granted wide receiver Andy Isabella permission to find a trade, his agent told NFL insider Josina Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson adds that Isabella’s agent, Bradley Blank, is planning to reach out to teams mid-March and “that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start.”
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Saints Salary Cap Cut Possibilities

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2022 offseason as a projected $76 million over the expected salary cap for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, New Orleans restructured the contracts of WR Michael Thomas, OT Ryan Ramczyk, and G Andrus Peat to save around $34 million dollars. The Saints are...
NFL
Buffalo News

Extension for Stefon Diggs tops ways Bills can save loads of salary cap space

This is the 10th part of a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. How can the Bills save salary cap space. A big contract extension for wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be one way the Buffalo Bills could create a lot of space under the salary cap for the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
Newsday

Why Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his staff will not be at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his coaching staff will not be attending this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in person. Saleh and his coaches stayed back in New Jersey to self-scout and do film review on free agents as well as draft prospects. They lost valuable time doing that when they spent a week in Mobile, Alabama, coaching the Senior Bowl. They were able to see and get to know many of the draft prospects that week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Chandler Jones’ future gets key update ahead of free agency

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2022 NFL offseason following a disappointing end to the season. Arizona bowed out of the playoffs in the first round, a lackluster showing after they looked like the league’s best team earlier in the year. The Cardinals might have a strong roster, but they still have work to do this offseason, which starts with the free agency period. One of the Cardinals’ biggest free agents is pass rusher Chandler Jones, who is coming off of a 10.5 sack season for Arizona. Jones’ future received a big update by Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss of ESPN ahead of his free agency bid.
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers 'still open' to re-signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton's return to Carolina was one of last season's most fun storylines, even if it didn't produce eye-popping results. Now, it looks like that homecoming has the chance to be extended. The Panthers are open to bringing back Newton -- who is currently a free agent -- for next...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Mailbag: Where Will Deshaun Watson Play in 2022?

INDIANAPOLIS — All your answers, right here …. From Alan C. Chapman (@Mr_Chappy): Based on what the Texans’ GM said at the combine, do they think Deshaun Watson will play for them again, and basically holding Watson hostage at this point? They don’t seem to be publicly talking trades.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy