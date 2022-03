ST. LOUIS — A critically endangered plant is in bloom at the Missouri Botanical Garden, and it could play an important role in the survival of its species. MoBOT posted photos to Twitter Tuesday of an Agave pelona currently in bloom at the botanical garden's greenhouses. The plant has been alive since the 80s and staff noticed in late January that it was sending up a flower stalk, according to MoBOT's Kristina DeYong. The flowers opened on Feb. 15.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO