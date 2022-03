The period between 1965 and 1973 can be considered one of the most tragic moments for the inhabitants of the Chagos archipelago, located on the African side of the Indian Ocean. It was when those Black islanders were forcibly uprooted from the Archipelago, and displaced in Mauritius by the United Kingdom. The reason to oust the entire population of Chagos through an enforced exile was to make way for a US military base on the island of Diego Garcia.

