Max Bjorklund named GLIAC North Player of the Week
By Jake Durant
UPMATTERS
3 days ago
VIA GLIAC CONFERENCE – Needing a 2-0 weekend at two of the top three GLIAC schools to clinch a home playoff game, Max Bjorklund put the ‘Cats on his back. Bjorklund had an impressive 21 points on 6-8 three-point shooting at LSSU as the Wildcats cruised...
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech’s Brian Halonen has been named the CCHA Forward of February the league announced on Tuesday (March 1). Halonen, a senior from Delano, Minnesota, led the Huskies with six goals during the month. He added eight assists for 14 points and tallied 45 shots on goal with a +9 rating. Halonen had points in nine of the 10 games, including four multi-point games. He became the 67th player in Tech history to reach the 100-point mark for his career on February 11 and was named MVP of the annual Winter Carnival series on February 12.
“Arch Madness” has begun at Enterprise Center with Illinois State and Valparaiso earning opening round wins at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Illinois State started the tournament with a 58-53 victory over Indiana State. Valparaiso won the nightcap with an 81-59 triumph over Evansville. That sets up the quarterfinal round on Friday […]
The LCA Knights move on to Division III State Championship after beating Episcopal, 62-46 in the semi-finals. Braylon Richard lead the Knights with 15 points, six boards, and 3 assists. Scotty Woodcock also had 15 points in the win. Kam Williams added nine points, and Masey Lewis had eight points. LCA will face Newman in […]
Montana junior Carmen Gfeller has been named the ROAR Organic Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Gfeller averaged 20.5 points on 65.0 percent shooting as the Lady Griz knocked off Southern Utah and Montana State last week at Dahlberg Arena by a combined 39 points.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- The Kendrick Cherokees will start a new era in the upcoming 2022 season. Robert Martin Jr. was introduced as the new Cherokees head football coach. Coach Martin, is an Atlanta native and also played college football at Morehouse College. Throughout most of his coaching career he’s been on the defensive side of […]
After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
LAFAYETTE – For the second straight outing the 20th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team had a pitcher’s duel broken up in the fourth inning as No. 21 LSU picked up all the runs it needed for a 4-0 win on Thursday, March 3 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Owen White tallied 20 points and Trent Bell notched a double-double to help No. 2 seed Michigan Tech to a 66-53 home win over No. 7 seed Wisconsin Parkside in the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday night at SDC Gymnasium. The Huskies trailed 32-30 at halftime but went on a 13-2 run at the midway point of the second half to pull away from the Rangers and improve to 21-6 overall (16-4 GLIAC) this season.
Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Stephanie Heffron (Bowie, Md./St. John’s College) was named the first United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week of the season as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team opened the 2022 campaign with a pair of tough losses, but Heffron’s strong defensive […]
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee Boys basketball team wrapped up G.N.C play last Friday night with a win over Marquette. A special moment took place in the first quarter of that game when senior Aidan Bellisle entered an exclusive club. Bellisle became the 8th player in the boy’s...
Blake Anderson had three children, two sons and a daughter with his late wife Wendy who died in 2019 after being diagnosed with cancer. Anderson recently remarried and adopted his new wife’s two children. Anderson and his late wife, Wendy, had two sons, Coleton and Cason, and a daughter,...
OLSH (21-4) Coach: Don Eckerle. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The Chargers started the season 4-4 but have won 16 straight games since falling to Neshannock, 60-34, on Jan. 3. … OLSH and Neshannock shared the Section 1 title with 11-1 records and split their season series. … OLSH reached the finals after rolling past No. 16 Frazier, 53-13, in the first round and No. 9 Apollo-Ridge, 70-28, in the quarterfinals and edging No. 5 Seton LaSalle, 50-45, in the semifinals. … The Chargers are led by junior guard Kyleigh Nagy and senior guard/forward Emily Schuck. Nagy had 24 points in the semifinals. The team returned a veteran nucleus of seven seniors and eight juniors after finishing 13-6 and reaching the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2021. … The Chargers won the 2019 title in Class 2A, the same year Neshannock won in Class 3A. … Coach Don Eckerle has more than 300 wins in 18 seasons at OLSH.
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners took Escanaba’s best punch and outlasted the Eskymos, 64 to 54 in our Game of the Week! Negaunee will face Houghton for a district title Friday night! Hear from Alyssa Hill, Lily Nelson, and head coach Mike O’Donnell after the game.
WNBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tina Thompson has been fired as Virginia women's basketball coach after completing her fourth losing season at the helm of the Cavaliers. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, who hired Thompson in 2018, announced Thursday the termination of Thompson's contract, which had...
