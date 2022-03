Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has shut the door on a potential return to the Octagon in the future. Upon first entering mixed martial arts, Brock Lesnar didn’t waste any time in rising up through the ranks before eventually becoming a champion in the UFC. Dana White and company knew what a special talent he was and while illness prevented us from seeing him at the very top of his game on a consistent basis, he’s still recognised as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

