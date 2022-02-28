ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

14-year-old boy shot in the ankle near Brooklyn high school: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 14-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn high school on Monday afternoon, police said.

Cops said the boy, who reportedly attends the Boys and Girls High School, was shot on the corner of Utica and Fulton in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m.

He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center with non-life-threatening conditions.

Authorities did not release any additional details about the case.

This is a developing story..

