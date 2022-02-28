ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

#NoWarKnowPeace artist on Houston’s response to message on I-45 graffiti bridge

By Rachel Estrada
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — “No War Know Peace” is now painted on the famous I-45 downtown graffiti bridge , in support of Ukraine. The message is going viral in Houston and beyond, as photos of the bridge continue to spread online.

CW39 news anchor Sharron Melton also took a photo of the bridge. She took this photograph from her vehicle where she said traffic was slow in the area.

I just happened to look up and that’s when I saw the message. Those four words spoke volumes to me and sent a message that needed to be shared, in light of what’s going on in Ukraine right now. And because traffic was not moving, due to the rain, I was able to get this photo and share it.

Sharron Melton/ CW39 Houston Anchor

The artist messaged us with how they feel about how the message being received by so many.

I love how well the community has taken to it. Shows our humanity – The time is now #NoWarNoPeace 🧸🤙

This is the “Be Someone” bridge where that message became inspirational to so many in Houston. However, that was painted over in time. Till now.

