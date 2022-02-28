ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order: SVU' star Ned Eisenberg dies at 65

By Lizzy Buczak
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsT0z_0eReHWX500

Ned Eisenberg, who was best known for his work on “Law & Order: SVU,” has passed away.

He was 65.

TMZ reports that his wife, Patricia, said he died over the weekend following a battle with cancer.

"As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” she told the outlet.

He appeared in the recurring role of defense attorney Roger Kressler in “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” from 1999 to 2019.

Additionally, he is known for his role of Detective Hauser on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” opposite Kate Winslet.

Other notable roles include “Limitless” alongside Bradley Cooper, “Million Dollar Baby,” “The Exterminator,” and “Last Man Standing” with Bruce Willis.
He also guest-starred on plenty of hit shows, including “The Equalizer,” “Miami Vice,” “The Sopranos,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Born in 1957 in New York, Eisenberg studied acting in high school. He landed a leading role in his first film “Key Exchange” in 1985 before going on tour in the Broadway play “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”

In 1987, he also co-founded the Naked Angels Theatre Company.

Per the outlet, he is survived by his wife and his son, Lino.

