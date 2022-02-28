ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cellphone companies waive fees, offer free calls to Ukraine

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32a84a_0eReHPM000

( The Hill ) – The largest U.S. cellphone carriers are waiving charges or allowing free long-distance calling to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

T-Mobile announced on Thursday that , until next Thursday, it would be forgoing fees associated with international long-distance and international roaming on calls and text messages made between the U.S. and Ukraine.

“T-Mobile is waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made to/from U.S. and Ukraine for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid and prepaid consumer and business customers,” the cellphone carrier said in a statement. “This includes calls made within Ukraine to local numbers to cover roaming customers in Ukraine.”

Two other cellphone carriers joined T-Mobile on Friday: AT&T announced it would be allowing unlimited long-distance calling to Ukraine, while Verizon announced it would be waiving charges for calls to and from Ukraine.

AT&T offering free long-distance calling to Ukraine

Starting on Saturday and until March 7, AT&T said in a statement that it is “offering our consumer and business customers unlimited long distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine. This offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to this region are standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans.”

Verizon said that calls to and from Ukraine would be free between Friday and March 10, and added that voice and text roaming charges would also be waived for those in Ukraine.

“During these challenging times, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Ukraine,” Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement . “Waiving long distance charges for customers calling Ukraine will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and loved ones.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued apace on Friday, with Moscow’s forces expected to attempt to capture the capital of Kyiv soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Hog barn burns, 2 thousand hogs dead

CORRECTION: A former edition of this article incorrectly identified the structure. The structure was a hog barn. This error has been corrected. BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A hog barn caught fire early Thursday morning in Darke County, officials said. Officials on the scene said firefighters responded to the Kenneth Scholl Hog Farm on Coletown […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Coroner: Black man shot 20 times in police hospital killing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Black man killed in a confrontation with police in an Ohio emergency room last year was shot 20 times in the encounter, with injuries in the head, chest, and abdomen, according to a coroner’s report. Miles Jackson, 27, died April 12 in a suburban hospital emergency room after a struggle with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Free Calls#Smart Phone#Russian#T Mobile#Sprint#At T Postpaid Prepaid#Mobile Share#Verizon Consumer Group
The Week

Russian troops in Ukraine are surrendering, sabotaging their own vehicles, Pentagon officials say

Russia's halting progress in its invasion of Ukraine has puzzled Western observers and analysts, but a senior Pentagon official told The New York Times on Tuesday that Russia's forces, plagued by low morale and food and fuel shortages, have suffered mass surrenders and self-sabotage by conscripts who "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, presumably to avoid combat."
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WDTN

WDTN

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy