Sun Prairie schools change course, lifts mask requirement for everyone

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Students at all Sun Prairie schools will be able to go mask-free beginning Tuesday.

Officials announced last week that only students in Grades 6 through 12 would have their mask requirement lifted. Younger students would have to wait until April 4. That changed Monday.

Masks will still be recommended.

Sun Prairie Area School District officials cited new CDC guidance and low levels of COVID-19 activity in Dane County as reasons for changing their rules.

Masks are still required for students and staff when returning from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

