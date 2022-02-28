Rise Against expand 2022 North American tour with new dates
Rise Against have expanded their 2022 tour and will be hitting the road this summer.
The band announced 23 new dates that’ll take them across the United States plus a show in Vancouver this summer. It all kicks off on July 15th in Las Vegas and will wrap up just a month later in Sterling Heights, MI.
Rise Against will be bringing along The Used and Senses Fail for support throughout the tour.
The tour comes in support of Rise Against’s 2021 record Nowhere Generation , an album that was born out of conversations with fans from around the world. “The one real common motif that kept showing up in the conversations - whether it was Berlin, or Moscow, or New York, Dallas, Tokyo, or Sydney - was young people feeling like they were slipping through the cracks, feeling invisible, and feeling like they were on this constant moving treadmill and never reaching a finish line,” frontman Tim McIlrath told us in an Audacy Check In at the time of the album’s release.
Tickets for each show go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10 AM local time. Check out a full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here .
Rise Against 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater *
July 16 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 19 - Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum
July 20 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory *
July 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Amphitheatre
July 24 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
July 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoor
July 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion
July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Villa Hispana @ EXPO
July 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Aug. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
Aug. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 5 - N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *
Aug. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 8 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa *
Aug. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Rooftop @ Pier 17
Aug. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Aug. 14 - Asbury, Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 18 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
*=The Used not performing
