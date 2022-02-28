ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rise Against expand 2022 North American tour with new dates

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyI22_0eReHL4K00

Rise Against have expanded their 2022 tour and will be hitting the road this summer.

Listen to the best 21st century Rock on Audacy’s Venom

The band announced 23 new dates that’ll take them across the United States plus a show in Vancouver this summer. It all kicks off on July 15th in Las Vegas and will wrap up just a month later in Sterling Heights, MI.

Rise Against will be bringing along The Used and Senses Fail for support throughout the tour.

The tour comes in support of Rise Against’s 2021 record Nowhere Generation , an album that was born out of conversations with fans from around the world. “The one real common motif that kept showing up in the conversations - whether it was Berlin, or Moscow, or New York, Dallas, Tokyo, or Sydney - was young people feeling like they were slipping through the cracks, feeling invisible, and feeling like they were on this constant moving treadmill and never reaching a finish line,” frontman Tim McIlrath told us in an Audacy Check In at the time of the album’s release.

WATCH: Watch our Audacy Check In with Rise Against

Tickets for each show go on sale Friday, March 4th at 10 AM local time. Check out a full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here .

Rise Against 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater *
July 16 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
July 17 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
July 19 - Inglewood, Calif. @ The Forum
July 20 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory *
July 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Amphitheatre
July 24 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
July 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoor
July 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion
July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Villa Hispana @ EXPO
July 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion
Aug. 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Bomb Factory
Aug. 2 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Center
Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 5 - N. Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *
Aug. 6 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 8 - Norfolk, Va. @ NorVa *
Aug. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Rooftop @ Pier 17
Aug. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Aug. 14 - Asbury, Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 18 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

*=The Used not performing

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Enter Shikari postpone North American tour to autumn

Enter Shikari have announced that their North American tour dates have been rescheduled. Originally planned for March and April, the band have been forced to move their shows to the autumn now, 'Due to ongoing uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and impact upon safe touring.' (Obviously.) A few shows have unfortunately...
WORLD
Pitchfork

Stereolab Announce 2022 North American Tour

Stereolab have announced a 2022 North American tour. It starts in Nashville at the beginning of September, wrapping in Asheville, North Carolina in mid-October. See the full itinerary below. In addition to the tour, Stereolab are set to appear at the first installment of Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September....
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
State
Utah State
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile Expands Summer Tour Dates

Six-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer (and New York Times best-selling author) Brandi Carlile has announced that she will be expanding her expansive 2022 summer tour, with new stops at the Santa Barbara Bowl, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, Salt Lake City’s Vivint Smart Home Arena, Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at The Mann and more.
CELEBRITIES
Seekingalpha.com

Air Canada expands North American network this summer, strengthens market position

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) announced expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates. With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#San Antonio#Atlanta#Las Vegas#North American#Instagram#Rise Against#Nev Zappos Theater#Wash#Texas Bomb Factory
UPI News

Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton is extending his All-American Road Show tour. The 43-year-old country music singer has added a new leg to the North American tour, which begins March 17 in Houston. The new dates start June 9 in San Diego and come to a close Oct. 27...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Place
Vancouver, CA
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
Montana Talks

The Top Ten Places in Montana Where Almost Nobody Lives Anymore

If you've traveled for any length of time in Montana, there's likely a point you've come across that made you go, "People really live here? There's nothing here!" Well, according to the 2020 Census, there are people living in communities all across Montana where you may not think there are people at all. Let's take a look at the ten smallest communities in the state. Information about these cities can be found by searching them on MTPlaceNames.org.
MONTANA STATE
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy