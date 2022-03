The Denver Broncos scheduled an interview with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at the NFL combine in Indianapolis this week, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. The Broncos also met with Willis at the Senior Bowl in Mobile earlier this offseason. The dual-threat quarterback has been a popular mock draft choice for Denver at No. 9 overall, but it remains to be seen if Denver will target a QB in April’s draft after the Broncos passed on QB prospects in 2021.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO