ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin in limited series for Apple TV+

ktbb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winner Michael Douglas is playing an American icon: Founding father Benjamin Franklin. The Kominsky Method star will bring the story of the legendary figure to life for a limited series produced by ITV Studios America and...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Apple shares second trailer for limited series 'WeCrashed'

Apple has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming limited series "WeCrashed", set to debut on Apple TV+ on March 18. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and stars Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. "WeCrashed" marks Leto's first foray into television since the 90s series "My So-Called Life."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Stacy Schiff
Person
John Adams
Person
Michael Douglas
TechRadar

Mr. Robot creator set to build Metropolis TV series for Apple

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail will bring his long-awaited adaptation of Fritz Lang's 1927 science fiction classic Metropolis to Apple TV Plus, as reported by Deadline. The project, which has been in development since 2016, was originally conceived as part of a huge content deal between Esmail Corp. and Universal Content Productions.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Metropolis’ TV Adaptation From Sam Esmail Lands Series Order At Apple

Click here to read the full article. Sam Esmail’s adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 film Metropolis finally is coming to the small screen. The streamer has handed a series order to the project, which comes out of the Mr. Robot creator’s massive overall deal at UCP. It will be written and directed entirely by Esmail, who also is behind Starz’s upcoming political drama series Gaslit. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Metropolis was directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou based on the latter’s 1925 novel. It is set in a futuristic urban dystopia and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son...
TV SERIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Hbo#Itv Studios America#Apple Studios#The Birth Of America#British#French#Franco American#Abc Audio
Benzinga

Apple TV+ Orders Series Based On 1927 Sci-Fi Classic 'Metropolis'

Apple TV+, the streaming channel owned by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), has ordered a new series based on the 1927 German science-fiction masterpiece “Metropolis.”. What Happened: The new series will be driven by Sam Esmail, who is best known for his series “Mr. Robot,” “Homecoming” and “Briarpatch.” His latest series, “Gaslit” starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, will premiere on April 24 on Starz, a unit of Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF-A)
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Michael Paul Chan Joins Apple TV+ Series As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Major Crimes alum Michael Paul Chan is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Billy Crudup in the Apple TV+ original series Hello Tomorrow!, from MRC Television. Created, written and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who will serve as showrunners, Hello Tomorrow! is set in a retro-future world. It revolves around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup, who also executive produces, stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition whose unshakable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Russell Crowe devastated as he mourns shock death of 'loyal friend'

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his good friend, Shane Warne. The Australian actor took to Twitter in memory of the cricketer, who passed away suddenly at the age of 52. Shortly after the news broke, Russell wrote: "S.K. Warne. Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

Apple TV+ has renewed one of its newest comedy series for Season 2. According to Deadline, the streaming service has ordered a second season of the bilingual comedy series Acapulco. The outlet notes that production on Season 2 is set to begin in Mexico in the spring. Acapulco is executive...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Tom Brooks confirms engagement to Mariah Fineman

Viewers have been speculating if TLC star Tom Brooks is engaged or married for quite some time now, and he has finally put our minds at rest. Tom Brooks, best known for appearing on 90 Day Fiance, posted a teaser for the season premiere of the show, where we see him propose to his girlfriend Mariah.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Royal shock: Meghan Markle sued over 'book of lies'

After making a show-stopping appearance at the glitzy NAACP Image Awards last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were brought back to earth with a bump when news emerged that Samantha Markle – Meghan’s half-sister – was suing the Duchess, claiming her sibling had launched a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and her father’s reputation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy