ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Larson’s collision with Elliott is early season NASCAR drama

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0om0qe_0eReGtFN00

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A substantial collision between the Cup Series’ defending champion and its most popular driver would be pretty juicy stuff under any circumstances.

Add in the fact that they’re teammates, and NASCAR has a downright tantalizing storyline to follow just two races into the new season.

Kyle Larson sent an infuriated Chase Elliott into the fence when they made contact Sunday with just under 20 laps to go at Auto Club Speedway. Elliott’s bold move to take the lead was erased when Larson, who had been side drafting off Joey Logano to stay in front, came briskly up the track and pinched Elliott into the wall.

Larson went on to claim his first victory of the season , even surviving a chaotic restart with four laps left on an entertaining day for the circuit’s new cars on its oldest asphalt.

The restart was even more spicy because it was caused by Elliott, whose spin with eight laps to go was deemed suspicious by plenty of NASCAR fans.

After claiming his second surfboard trophy, Larson realized everybody wanted to know about his contact with his furious fellow Hendrick Motorsports superstar.

Larson patiently repeated that the contact was a mistake, not a block — but that Elliott also deserved a measure of blame.

Larson called it “probably a small bump in the road” for the teammates, but he thinks the next few days should reveal if the bump is getting bigger.

“I think if (more) things happen in the future, then yes, it gets out of hand,” Larson said. “But Hendrick Motorsports, I don’t think, will ever let it get to that point, and we have enough respect for each other that I don’t think it will get out of hand at all. … He’s going to be upset, which he has a right to be, but I’ll explain my side, and he’ll believe me or he won’t.”

The Hendrick meeting rooms back in North Carolina should be tremendously entertaining on Monday and Tuesday as the two teams sort out the hard feelings and examine the motives in this drama from the race closest to Hollywood.

Larson repeatedly expressed regret, but speculated it probably won’t make Elliott feel much better. Larson’s spotter, Tyler Monn, tried to take the blame for the collision on Twitter, saying he was paying too much attention to Logano.

“They’re great teammates, always have been, and I know we’re all good teammates together,” said Cliff Daniels, Larson’s crew chief. “Like he said, that’s nothing that (Larson) would ever do intentionally, and that’s a tough racing deal. I don’t blame Chase at all for what could have been the race-winning move, and he just told his side of the story.”

Still, Elliott’s radio communication left no doubt about his immediate feelings on the move that ruined his day: An exasperated Elliott profanely asked his team what Larson was doing with his big swerve up high.

Even more intriguingly, Elliott told his team shortly before his spin that he suspected his toe link would break for the second time in the race, and that he ”(didn’t) really give a (expletive) who is leading the race.”

Larson and Daniels immediately dismissed the notion Elliott would spin on purpose. The teams had brief communication in the paddock after the race, but more dialogue is coming.

“I think certainly nothing intentional there by Kyle,” Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews said. “I know we’ll go back and talk about it in our meetings tomorrow and Tuesday, and we’ll look at all the facts and we’ll look at what happened, and we’ll talk about it as a company.”

The dispute between Larson and Elliott took some attention away from what turned out to be a tremendously entertaining race for the Next Gen car on Fontana’s five-wide asphalt. Fans were treated to 32 lead changes among nine drivers, including a handful from teams that couldn’t hope to contend consistently last season.

The drama wasn’t over even after Elliott’s spin, either. Coming out of the late restart, Larson had to outfox Daniel Suarez — who briefly took the lead with two laps to go — and second-place finisher Austin Dillon to claim his second career win at Auto Club Speedway in a thriller.

“The race car is great,” Andrews said. “It’s a really, really nice piece of equipment. I commend NASCAR. They’ve done a great job on it. … That’s one thing about this industry: When we get together and decide we’re going to do something and decide we’re going to work on something together, some really great things happen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU opens LeClair Classic with 5-4 win over Indiana State

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina scored three runs in the middle innings, which were highlighted by RBI bunt singles by Ryder Giles and Zach Agnos, as the Pirates defeated Indiana State Friday during the 19th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 4-5 while the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU softball tops Michigan State at Elon invitational

ELON, N.C. – Madisyn Davis’ complete-game effort in the circle Friday afternoon helped East Carolina to a 4-2 victory over Michigan State in both teams’ first contest of the Elon Cardinal Invitational at Hunt Softball Park.   The Pirates (7-8) outhit the Spartans (8-8) by a 7-4 margin in the comeback victory.   Davis (3-0) […]
ELON, NC
WNCT

No. 21 Virginia Tech women edge No. 16 UNC in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard and Georgia Amoore each scored 22 points as No. 21 Virginia Tech beat No. 16 North Carolina 87-80 in overtime of Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The win — with league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley exiting with a first-half injury — sent the fifth-seeded Hokies (23-8) […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Wealth of talent: UNC’s highest NFL draft picks since 1970

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With the NFL draft only a few weeks away, Stacker.com and Pro Football Reference have been taking a blast from the past. Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Sports
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Fontana, CA
WNCT

With retirement nearing, here’s Coach K’s most memorable moments

DURHAM N.C. — North Carolina and Duke face each other in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in the last regular-season game. It’s also Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last regular-season game of his career. On March 18, 1980, Mike Krzyzewski was named the head coach at Duke University after five seasons at Army. After having […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Focus is key for No. 4 Duke, UNC in Coach K’s home finale

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski knows the focus for Saturday’s latest North Carolina-Duke rivalry game will be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Beyond the emotions sure to flow, he wants to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Brown-Turner, No. 3 NC State women top Florida State in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — There are times when third-ranked North Carolina State hits an offensive groove with the points coming in an easy flow and from just about anywhere in its lineup. Jakia Brown-Turner offered another reminder Friday, giving the Wolfpack a successful start in the push for a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

People & Places Extra: Gorham’s Cafe in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Opening a restaurant, or any business for that matter, can be a challenge. Doing it during the coronavirus pandemic can’t make it any easier. Ernest Gorham did just that, opening Gorham’s Cafe in Farmville in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic. Since first rolling the truck across Eastern North […]
FARMVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
WNCT

Local US Cellular stores in ‘Undercover Boss’ spotlight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Going undercover has its benefits, especially when it’s eventually broadcast on national TV. US Cellular will be featured on Friday night’s episode of CBS’s Emmy-Award-winning reality series, “Undercover Boss.” Chief Executive Officer Laurent LT Therivel is featured in the episode as he goes undercover with associates across the company. “LT” said, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Ap#Auto Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy