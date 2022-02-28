ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

Man wanted in Lake City killing arrested by U.S. marshals in North Carolina

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder in Florence County was arrested Monday by U.S. marshals in North Carolina, according to Lake City police.

Damien Muldrow, 29, who police said is also known as “D-Man” was wanted in the Feb. 20 killing of Jeremy Lenard McMillan, 36, of Columbia . The shooting happened on Lassie Street in Lake City, police said.

Police did not say where in North Carolina Muldrow was arrested. The shooting remains under investigation, and police said no other details are being released at this time.

On Sunday, police said they were looking for another man, 32-year-old Daryl Lanell Epps , for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Military plane crashes in South Carolina; no injuries reported

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Beaufort County said a military jet crashed near Halfmoon Island/Coosaw Plantation on Thursday afternoon. Officials with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort said a 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing F/A-18D Hornet crashed while conducting a routine flight in Beaufort. They said both Marines onboard the jet ejected with no injuries. […]
