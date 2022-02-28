ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is Rare Disease Day: Jeg’s Fight Against NPC

By Bill Stage
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is Rare Disease Day. Which I didn't know was a thing. until Jenna Weets started posting about it a few years ago. Jenna is Jeg's mom. Jeg is a great kid that loves sports and...

NewsChannel 36

Raising Awareness on Rare Disease Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today is Rare Disease Day. The annual event is dedicated to creating awareness for equity in access to diagnosis and therapies, healthcare, and quality of life for the 300 million people living with a rare disease around the world. This morning, advocates and Pennsylvania lawmakers came...
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
UPMATTERS

New technology helps doctors fight rare diseases faster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For parents of children sick with rare diseases, not having a diagnosis can be one of the hardest parts. In the past, the search for a diagnosis could takes months and sometimes even years. Now at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, doctors...
WNDU

Family that lost child to rare disease speaks out on day of recognition

(WNDU) - The last day of February is Rare Disease Day, a day aimed to raise awareness about rare diseases. “There are many millions of Americans that are currently living with a rare disease, and many of them just may not know it,” says Magdalena Lewandowska, a Hematologist at Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center in Indianapolis.
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Rare Disease day is Feb. 28

In this Medical Alert segment, we preview "Rare Disease Day" on Feb 28. It is a global movement intended to raise awareness and promote equity for the nearly 300 million people who suffer from these illnesses. Joining us to discuss more is Dr. Mahim Jain with the Kennedy Krieger Institute.
WAFB

Rare disease attacks a child’s immune system

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It seems unthinkable, but doctors are still faced with treating diseases that they have never seen before. So rare, that many times they go undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, and mismanaged for years. Another one of these diseases that attacks children, especially boys, has been discovered. And...
ABC 33/40 News

Montevallo mother shares story of twins with CAH ahead of Rare Disease Day

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Rare Disease Day is February 28th. Rare diseases affect 1 in 10 Americans including around 500,000 Alabamians. For decades, scientists understood little about what caused them and even still 95% of those diseases don't have an FDA approved therapy. One Montevallo mother shares her...
WFMY NEWS2

What is Rare Disease Day and how to get involved?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rare Disease Day is the rarest day of the year, it's a day dedicated to raising awareness of the 7,000 rare diseases impacting 30 million Americans and 300 million worldwide. FIGHTING FOR CURES. Did you know out of about 7,000 rare diseases, more than 90% don’t...
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
WCVB

5 for Good: Andover family creates coloring book to fight rare disease

ANDOVER, Mass. — John Anastasiadis is an industrial designer but recently became a published illustrator. His "Rare Adventures" coloring book depicts kids battling rare disorders and doctors hunting for cures as superheroes. His daughter, 9-year-old Kyriaki, who goes by the nickname Kyki, is his inspiration. Kyki’s mother, Panayiota, said...
