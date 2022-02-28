ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

4 year old allegedly slammed to ground by mom at Target

By Larry Statser, Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36-year-old Wichita Falls woman with previous arrests and convictions for child endangerment has a new case filed after police arrest her for alleged child abuse of her four-year-old child outside the Target store Saturday afternoon.

Amber Herring was released Sunday on her $5,000 bond for injury to a child according to records.

Police were called about a disturbance and a woman that had thrown her daughter to the ground, who was now in her vehicle.

An officer located Herring in the vehicle and said she told him she had been in the store when her daughter began to have a temper tantrum so she took her out to put her in the car until she calmed down.

She said she had her daughter in her arms and as they got close to her car, she lost her footing and began to fall and she dropped her daughter and that it was accidental.

However, police reviewed video surveillance from parking lot cameras and say it showed that Herring put her daughter down on the ground on the way to her car and hit her with her right hand, then picked her back up and carried her under her right arm and began walking to her car again.

When she got to her car, the officer said Herring intentionally slammed her daughter into the grassy area next to her car then put her inside the car.

Besides four child endangerment or injury to a child arrests, Herring’s 15 arrests include one for family violence, three drug-related and one for violation of probation.

She was sentenced to 20 months in jail in 2013 for child endangerment, five years probation in 2011 for child endangerment and 40 days in jail in 2006 for family violence.

Amber Herring 2010
Amber Herring 2012
Amber Herring 2016

In 2018 she was sentenced to two years in jail for endangering her children with drugs for the third time.

At her trial, which involved endangerment of her children ages 9 months to 8 years old, the foster parents of her children testified in her behalf and Herring testified he had been clean from drugs for 18 months and was a leader in AA classes.

She was also convicted for child endangerment in a 2013 case after police say she left her baby alone in a motel while she went to smoke meth. Officers say they heard a baby screaming inside a room and when no one answered, they went in and found the baby which was cold to the touch.

Comments / 58

Cynthia Priddy
3d ago

This woman does not need kids , that poor baby girl I feel so heartbroken for her. God I hope CPS was called. Please please don’t give her back that baby girl. All kids want is to be loved and paid attention too. There are so many Neglected children in this world

Reply(1)
27
Deneka Johnson
3d ago

I pray to GOD this mother does not EVER get custody of her children back. She is a repeat child abuser and does NOT deserve another chance. Take her to prison

Reply(2)
25
Margie Algood
3d ago

She DOES NOT need to get her children back. I hope after this incident a judge terminates her parental rights.

Reply
39
 

