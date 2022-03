90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva offered an update on her mother's condition as she looks to leave Ukraine amid the rising tensions between the country and Russia. "My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families," Natalie wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell ... every night they telling me that they gonna die. I'm suffering with my people."

