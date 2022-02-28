ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator recalled over fire risk

By Jonathon Ramsey
Cover picture for the articleLast month, Ford discovered an issue with connectors for the fuel filler pipe vapor line connector on 2022-model-year Mustangs. The vapor line connects to the main filler tube that runs from the gas tank to the fuel filler opening, the vapor line there to vent tank gases. The problem was a...

