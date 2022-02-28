ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches monthly gain as safe-haven flows dominate

By Fergal Smith
 3 days ago

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.2% against the greenback * Canada posts a current account deficit in the fourth quarter * Price of U.S. oil settles 4.5% higher * Canadian bond yields fall across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, clawing back its earlier decline, as safe-haven flows dominated global currency markets after the West imposed tougher sanctions against Russia. The Russian ruble hit record lows while the safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies and oil prices jumped after the West blocked Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system. Still, stocks on Wall Street closed well above their session lows. [nL1N2V314D "Some of the anxiety from last night has subsided," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & Precious Metals Risk Management at Silver Gold Bull. "The Canadian dollar at the end of the day is a risk currency." The loonie was up 0.2% at 1.2675 to the greenback, or 78.90 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2661 to 1.2809. For the month, the currency also ended 0.2% higher. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. U.S. crude prices settled 4.5% higher at $95.72 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. "There'll be a time when CAD will move tick for tick with oil again but things have to calm down much more geopolitically," Bregar said. Domestic data showed that Canada posted a current account deficit of C$797 million in the fourth quarter after a revised C$808 million surplus in the third quarter, on a deterioration of the investment income balance. Investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate for the first time since October 2018, lifting it to 0.5% from 0.25%. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 5.9 basis points to 1.837%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)

Reuters

Reuters

