California State

California will no longer require masks in schools after March 11

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
California will adjust its mask policies in the coming days.

Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.

After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.

Watch the state's announcement below:

Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Coming up All New at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, hear reactions from local school districts and parents regarding the new mask rules.

Statement from Desert Sands Unified School District on masking update:
"Based on past success to align with state and county recommendations and requirements, Superintendent Bailey will be recommending that the DSUSD Board of Education, in a special meeting later this week, align the district's COVID-19 safety protocols with the most recent guidelines for students. Contingent on board approval, masks would become optional for students in indoor school settings after March 11, 2022. The district awaits guidance from Cal/OSHA regarding mask requirements for staff."

