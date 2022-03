Exercise may help certain patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) reduce their risk of developing blood clots, according to a new study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers. While diet and physical activity have always been recommended treatments for these patients, the researchers said their results confirm that exercise has a multitude of benefits, including many that extend outside the liver, and should be included as a routine part of NAFLD treatment.

