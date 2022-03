Lisette Huyskamp is CMO at Productsup and has 20+ years of experience leading marketing initiatives at CleverTap, Optimizely, Qlik and HP. The biggest trend in commerce right now is non-fungible tokens, and many businesses are losing sleep over this. Should we invest? How should we invest? I strongly believe by the end of this year, NFTs and virtual experiences will be mainstream. Gen Z and Gen Alpha are the new consumers, and they are ready for the metaverse. But are companies ready to make that leap?

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO