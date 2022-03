John Badman|The Telegraph It was feeling a lot like spring Monday as temperatures hit 60 degrees, bringing people outdoors for some much needed fresh air. Skylynn, 2, of Alton, was all smiles as her mother gave her pushes in the swing at Alton's Gordon Moore Park. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Tuesday and near 70 degrees on Wednesday. (John Badman)

ALTON — It was feeling a lot like spring Monday as temperatures hit 60 degrees in the Riverbend, bringing people outdoors for some much needed fresh air.

Skylynn, 2, of Alton, was all smiles as her mother gave her pushes in the swing at Alton's Gordon Moore Park.

Temperatures will be in the mid 60's Tuesday and near 70 degrees on Wednesday.