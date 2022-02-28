Police reporting homicide in Nampa

The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that left an Oregon man dead.

Nampa Police were called to the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Monday after dispatchers received a call reporting a man had been shot. Emergency personnel determined the victim, a 39-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon, had died. His identity has not yet been released and no arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Nampa Police at 208-468-4401 or npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.