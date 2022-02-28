ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Police reporting homicide in Nampa

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

The Nampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that left an Oregon man dead.

Nampa Police were called to the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Monday after dispatchers received a call reporting a man had been shot. Emergency personnel determined the victim, a 39-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon, had died. His identity has not yet been released and no arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Nampa Police at 208-468-4401 or npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.

Nampa, ID
The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

