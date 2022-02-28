ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21. The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

EPAM Systems stock tumbles to pace the S&P 500 decliners amid concerns over Russia exposure

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. tumbled 11.7% toward an 11-month low in morning trading Thursday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine weighed on provider of digital platform engineering services. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 16.6% on March 16, 2020. In the company's 10-Q filing for the third-quarter, filed in November, the company said third-quarter revenue from Russia was $44.6 million, or 4.5% of total revenue of $988.5 million. Of the Russia-based revenue, $31.5 million, or 70.7%, was in financial services, which are likely to suffer a heavy toll from U.S. sanctions on Russia, while travel and consumer revenue was $7.9 million, or 17.7%. EPAM's stock has sunk 40.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has shed 11.5%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Epam Systems#Chemicals#Ap#Rosneft#Russian#First Horizon Corp#Td Bank Group#Chevron#Teladoc Health Inc#Tupperware Brands Corp#Dentsply Sirona Inc#Epam Systems Inc#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Russia offers fast-track bankruptcy to departing companies

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Foreign companies that want to leave Russia will receive fast-tracked bankruptcy protections or can hand their stakes over to local managers until they return to Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday. Western sanctions imposed on Russia in punishment for its invasion...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Tupperware Brands Q4 Earnings

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tupperware Brands missed estimated earnings by 9.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.54. Revenue was up $94.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WJLA

Gas prices expected to rise as Shell, BP sever ties with Russia

WASHINGTON (TND) — Forget about the fears of $5 per gallon for gas: $6 per gallon is now a reality in some parts of California and it's expected that prices will continue to increase as the crisis in Ukraine continues. Residents have been taking to social media to share...
TRAFFIC
Axios

TD Bank buying First Horizon for $13.4 billion

Toronto-Dominion Bank on Monday announced that it's agreed to buy Memphis-based First Horizon for $13.4 billion in cash. Why it matters: This would make TD the sixth largest U.S. bank in terms of assets, and significantly expands its footprint into the Southeast. Details: TD will pay $25 per share for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

BP slides over Russia exit as London markets fall again

BP shares dropped sharply as the markets opened lower again in London while oil prices surged.The oil giant dropped by as much as 7% at the start of trading on Monday following its decision to sell its near 20% stake in Russian oil business Rosneft.BP will sell its 14 billion dollar (£10.4 billion) stake in the oil producer it co-owns with the Kremlin after facing pressure from the Government, the company confirmed on Sunday afternoon.The oil firm’s chief executive Bernard Looney is also resigning from the Rosneft board with “immediate effect”.BP shares recovered slightly but remained 6.3% lower at 8.30am.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WREG

Canadian bank to buy Memphis-based First Horizon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Toronto, Canada-based bank group is buying Memphis-based First Horizon, according to the Associated Press. Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal that the company said will help broaden its reach in the southeastern U.S. The companies said that the deal will create a combined business that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Morning Bid: A week of war

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. A fire at a training building near the largest nuclear power plant in Europe during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been extinguished, but markets globally were left on edge on Friday. read more. Stock markets across...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy