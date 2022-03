A cold start to the day and a cold afternoon ahead of us. Highs will top out only in the mid to upper 20s, well below our average high for the last day of February. Factor in a breeze from the northwest with gusts around 20-25MPH at times and it will feel even cooler. It will at least be nice and bright today with plenty of sun. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the teens.

