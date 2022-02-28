ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Russian woman living in Tulsa speaks out against Russian

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uetYG_0eReCOT200
Tanya Tuomisto

TULSA, Okla. — A Russian woman who is living in Tulsa says she’s worried there will be a backlash against Russian people in the US over the conflict in Ukraine.

Tanya Tuomisto has only been in the states a year after marrying her husband.

She grew up in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

She is disgusted at the invasion of the Ukraine and has been going out with a sign talking to people in Tulsa about the situation asking people to make their voices heard.

She made a sign saying “Stop Putin, Stop WW3″ and walked around 8 miles around downtown Tulsa in the ice last Thursday talking to people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjwID_0eReCOT200
Tanya Tuomisto

She’s doing it again and will be at the Gathering Place.

She says she could never protest like this in Russia and thinks the people who are demonstrating over there right now are very brave.

She also says she’s protesting hereto show support for the protestors against the war in Russia.

She thinks there will probably be a backlash against Russian people here over the conflict in Ukraine but wants people to know many Russians do not support the war.

She says she cant stop thinking about what is going on over there and spends her time on social media trying to keep up with the latest news.

She says she wants people to know even though she is Russian she doesn’t support the war.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

US citizen charged with violating Crimea-related sanctions

NEW YORK — (AP) — A former CNBC and Fox News employee has been arrested in London for his work as a television producer for a Russian media baron tied to aggression in Ukraine over the past eight years, particularly in Crimea, U.S. prosecutors announced Thursday. Jack Hanick,...
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow's war. Eight days into the war, the expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops...
MILITARY
KRMG

Broken Arrow business displaying opinion on Putin

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s Hippie Heart Designs is not hiding their opinion on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The creative studio put out a sign that says “We stand with Ukraine” adding a little humor to the situation, the other side of the sign says “Putin should be spelled ‘Pootin’ cuz the dude stinks”.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Russia's top radio station shut amid crackdown on dissent

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's top independent radio station was closed Thursday and a leading independent TV station has suspended its operations as Russian authorities moved forcefully to stifle criticism of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Ekho Moskvy (the Echo of Moscow), has been one of the most...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Live updates: US establishes direct line with Russia

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has established a channel of direct communication with the Russian ministry of defense to avoid unintended conflict related to the war in Ukraine. A U.S. defense official said the “de-confliction line” was established March 1 “for the purpose of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the communication line has not been announced.
FOREIGN POLICY
KRMG

As refugee numbers soar, many haunted by terror of war

PRZEMYSL, Poland — (AP) — It took Tatyana Pelykh and her 11-year-old son four days of travel and a wait of nearly 48 hours at the border crossing to escape their native Ukraine for Romania. There they found safety and a place to sleep, on the floor of a hotel conference room.
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
MILITARY
KRMG

Father mourns son after shelling on Ukraine soccer field

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — The surgeons leaving the operating room don’t make eye contact. One of them holds up his hands. Another looks down, defeated. It’s then that the father waiting at the doorway grabs his forehead, tears welling, and turns away, a wail about to escape his throat.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian People#War In Russia#Ukraine#Protest#Russians
KRMG

Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of the city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe in Ukraine's south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Leading nuclear authorities were concerned...
ECONOMY
KRMG

Report: Russia-backed RT America to cease production

The U.S. arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down, CNN reported, citing a memo from the production company behind RT America. CNN said that the general manager of the Washington-based production company, T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, said in a note to employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events.” He said most employees will be permanently laid off.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
KRMG

US to resume some visa services in Cuba after 4-year break

HAVANA — (AP) — The U.S. government announced Thursday that it would resume limited processing of immigrant visas in Havana more than four years after halting that service and removing most diplomats from Cuba over suspicions they had been targeted for mysterious attacks. The Havana embassy's chargé d'...
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Germany's Scholz asks ex-chancellor to cut Russian biz ties

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday asked former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to resign from his posts at Russian state-owned companies. Schroeder, 77, is considered a longtime friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin — a relationship that has led to much criticism in Germany, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.
ECONOMY
KRMG

Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States on Thursday, which could protect as many as 30,000 people from being deported. Ukrainians can remain for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status. “Russia’s premeditated...
IMMIGRATION
KRMG

Son testifies against father charged with storming Capitol

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The son of a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered gun testified Thursday that he secretly recorded his father proudly describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent after his father, a militia member, threatened him and his sister.
POLITICS
KRMG

COLUMN: Will sports ever stop cozying up to strongmen?

Strongmen and sports have always been a match made in hell, but that never bothered the august members of the International Olympic Committee before. Besides, who could have predicted that Russia and China would use the Games as a pretext to crack down on dissent or invade a neighboring country?
FIFA
KRMG

Delivery robots with Russian ties pulled from 2 US campuses

Two U.S. university campuses are losing their food-delivery robots for now because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Grubhub said Thursday that it is ending its partnership with Russian tech company Yandex and pulling 100 Yandex-made food-delivery robots from the campuses of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives.
COLUMBUS, OH
KRMG

Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: 'Ban it'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S., a hefty nod that could strengthen President Joe Biden's hand as global allies seek to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. Biden has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy