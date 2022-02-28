Russian woman living in Tulsa speaks out against Russian

Tanya Tuomisto

TULSA, Okla. — A Russian woman who is living in Tulsa says she’s worried there will be a backlash against Russian people in the US over the conflict in Ukraine.

Tanya Tuomisto has only been in the states a year after marrying her husband.

She grew up in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

She is disgusted at the invasion of the Ukraine and has been going out with a sign talking to people in Tulsa about the situation asking people to make their voices heard.

She made a sign saying “Stop Putin, Stop WW3″ and walked around 8 miles around downtown Tulsa in the ice last Thursday talking to people.

She’s doing it again and will be at the Gathering Place.

She says she could never protest like this in Russia and thinks the people who are demonstrating over there right now are very brave.

She also says she’s protesting hereto show support for the protestors against the war in Russia.

She thinks there will probably be a backlash against Russian people here over the conflict in Ukraine but wants people to know many Russians do not support the war.

She says she cant stop thinking about what is going on over there and spends her time on social media trying to keep up with the latest news.

She says she wants people to know even though she is Russian she doesn’t support the war.

