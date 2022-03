Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the murder and robbery of a 54-year-old man in Anniston. Jeffrey A. Brodeur, a grandfather of two, was shot to death about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2000 block of Front Street. Multiple suspects entered the establishment, brandishing firearms, demanding money and belongings from the patrons inside. The establishment has not been identified.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO