ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (RGTI) Shareholders Approve Merger with Rigetti Holdings

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RGTI) today announced the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

SPAC Supernova shareholders approve merger with quantum computing firm Rigetti

SPAC Supernova Partners Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SNII) said its shareholders have approved a proposed merger with quantum computing firm Rigetti Holdings. Under the deal, Rigetti will receive $261.8M in gross proceeds, including $147.5M in committed PIPE financing. Rigetti plans to use the funds to continue development of its quantum processors and expand its operations.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Merger to Create TPG-Backed Climate Company (1)

Kirkland & Ellis and Eversheds Sutherland are advising Element Markets, a renewable natural gas marketing and environmental commodities company, on its planned merger with Bluesource, a Utah-based carbon credit developer. Salt Lake City-based Parr Brown Gee & Loveless is advising Bluesource. The merger, expected to close in 2022, aims to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Benzinga

Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) announced that the previously announced acquisition of Next Green Wave by Planet 13 was overwhelmingly approved at the special meeting of NGW shareholders, representing 47.73% of issued and outstanding NGW shares voted in person or by proxy at a Friday meeting, with 96.71% voting in favor.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rgti#Streetinsider Com Premium
Seekingalpha.com

Hercules Capital declares $0.33 dividend; supplemental cash distribution of $0.15

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) declares $0.33/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable March 16; for shareholders of record March 9; ex-div March 8. Along with the regular dividend the company announced a supplemental cash distribution of $0.15, payable along with the quarterly dividend. See HTGC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Germany's industrial giant Siemens ( SIEGY 3.35% )...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Grab Holdings Stock Plunged Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Grab Holdings ( GRAB...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

W. P. Carey Inc. and CPA®:18 - Global Announce Proposed Merger

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Property Associates 18 – Global Incorporated (CPA®:18 – Global) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CPA®:18 – Global will merge with W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), its advisor, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction has been approved by CPA®:18 – Global's Board of Directors upon the unanimous recommendation and approval of a Special Committee consisting of CPA®:18 – Global's independent directors. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of CPA®:18 – Global stockholders.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ACRES Commercial Realty: Q4 Earnings Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACRES Commercial Realty beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $6.39 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

KKR survives Telecom Italia near-miss

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) looks to have dodged a Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) bullet. The hapless operator’s shares fell 13% on Thursday after new Chief Executive Pietro Labriola spurned a tentative 10.8 billion euro offer from the buyout group read more . His alternative self-help plan is a carbon copy of KKR’s breakup proposals, confirming their logic and investors’ doubts about his execution abilities. But with Telecom Italia’s equity now worth around 6.5 billion euros – less than when KKR first floated its 47.5% premium read more – there’s every chance it would have been overpaying.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Enerplus: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Enerplus (NYSE:ERF). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.033 per share. On Thursday, Enerplus will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.033 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
CNBC

USDC issuer Circle CEO breaks down company's new $9 billion valuation: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire discusses the tweaked SPAC deal that doubles the company's valuation and the development of CBDCs in the U.S.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into fuboTV Inc. Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

FuboTV Inc. Common Stock's (NYSE:FUBO) short percent of float has risen 26.48% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 29.87 million shares sold short, which is 22.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

LeMaitre Vascular: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. On Monday, LeMaitre Vascular will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy