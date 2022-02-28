Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (RGTI) Shareholders Approve Merger with Rigetti Holdings

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Property Associates 18 – Global Incorporated (CPA®:18 – Global) announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CPA®:18 – Global will merge with W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), its advisor, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction has been approved by CPA®:18 – Global's Board of Directors upon the unanimous recommendation and approval of a Special Committee consisting of CPA®:18 – Global's independent directors. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to the approval of CPA®:18 – Global stockholders.

