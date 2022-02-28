Meet Blacky, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

Today I write about foliage houseplants, telling you everything that I know. It shan’t take long. Most of our houseplants are tropical plants that naturally grow in the understory of forests. We have snagged these plants and put them in our homes because they have low (or lower) light demands. That also means that our houseplants do not enjoy our cold winter days. Being tropical, they cannot survive freezing temperature. Some might even be sensitive to temperatures in the 40s.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO