Meet Blacky, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX – February 28, 2022 — Meet Blacky! He is good with dogs, cats, and kids! This gentle giant had a rough start, but he’s been nursed back to health and is ready...blueribbonnews.com
ROCKWALL, TX – February 28, 2022 — Meet Blacky! He is good with dogs, cats, and kids! This gentle giant had a rough start, but he’s been nursed back to health and is ready...blueribbonnews.com
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.
Comments / 1