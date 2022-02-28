ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Snapchat Reality Show, ‘Off Thee Leash’

By Kyra Alessandrini
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapper is joined by her celeb friends and their pets!. Once again, Megan Thee Stallion proves there’s nothing she can’t do. The 27-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper is venturing into reality TV with a new Snapchat original series. In Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper retreats to the...

hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Reginae Carter Link Up For Valentine's Day

Reginae Carter took to Instagram posing with Lil Wayne in a loving father-daughter photo. She captioned the post, "My forever Valentine [heart]," while rumors have been swirling recently that the rapper's daughter may be dating New York-bred artist Lil Tjay. In addition to reposting her post to her Instagram story,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'

Kevin Hart's little girl has got a potty mouth already. The 42-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he gave an update on his youngest child, daughter Kaori Mai, sharing that the 17-month-old recently started talking. While he assured DeGeneres that he's a good parent, Hart revealed that his baby girl has already picked up some of his bad language.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Thee#Oneita#A24
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Meet Snoop Dogg’s Wife and ‘Boss Lady’ in All Things Business, Shante Monique Broadus

Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.—the rapper known everyone knows as Snoop Dogg—owes plenty of his career success to the savvy business acumen of his wife, Shante Broadus. Together since high school, the couple are a unified front overseeing Snoop’s music career and ever-growing portfolio of entertainment and business endeavors. They also juggle busy work schedules with a busy family life—the couple has three kids and several grandchildren—plus philanthropic work.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss

After turning heads with a slimmed-down figure while performing at the Super Bowl, Erica Campbell shared the work she's doing on her weight-loss journey and her ultimate goal. During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.
WEIGHT LOSS
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark

Kevin Hart’s family learned what happens when they push themselves too far on vacation. The comedian appears on the Ellen DeGeneres Showon Thursday, and shares that his family recently took a swim with sharks and his wife, Eniko, got bit. The Fatherhood actor explains that they started off in the water with nerf sharks. When he decided that it was time to get back on the boat, his wife wanted to do a little more.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Partners With AmazeVR For 10-City Concert Tour

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (Feb. 28), Megan Thee Stallion announced a collaboration with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a virtual reality concert tour that will air shows at select movie theaters across the nation beginning in April. The 10-city tour will be the first-ever in history and will allow fans to witness Thee Stallion perform four of her songs in front of them, a concert experience, which AmazeVR promises will be one-of-a-kind. “The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie...
ENTERTAINMENT

