Ticker: Gas prices soar 8 cents a gallon; CNN names Colbert producer as new chief

By Boston Herald Wire Services
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price at the pump has surged in Massachusetts, jumping 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market. Bay State drivers are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago...

WDBO

CBS' Chris Licht expected to be named as new CNN chief

NEW YORK — (AP) — CBS executive Chris Licht, who is currently running Stephen Colbert's late-night show after helping to build two news programs, is expected to become the new president of CNN replacing Jeff Zucker. Licht will be named as soon as next week to the job,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Citizen Tribune

Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — As his executive producer, Chris Licht, prepares to take over as the new chief of CNN, Stephen Colbert joked late Monday that its name will now stand for Colbert News Network. Despite some expected ribbing, Colbert offered a heartfelt sendoff, telling Licht that “I love...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Boston Herald

Editorial: Will Biden fail State of the Union test?

President Biden’s first State of the Union address is Tuesday night. To borrow from his press secretary Jen Psaki, it’s up to leaders to decide “where you want to be in the history books.” She was alluding Friday to world leaders and their response, or lack of it, to the war in Ukraine, not her boss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

