Natalie Cochran denied bond for murder charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman was denied bond in relation to a first-degree murder charge.

Natalie Cochran appeared virtually for a bond hearing February 28, 2022. She is accused of First Degree Murder in connection to the death of her husband Michael Cochran.

The Judge denied bond for Cochran because she is currently serving a federal prison sentence related to a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme .

