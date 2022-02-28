ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Natalie Cochran denied bond for murder charge

By Skylar Eagle
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman was denied bond in relation to a first-degree murder charge.

Natalie Cochran appeared virtually for a bond hearing February 28, 2022. She is accused of First Degree Murder in connection to the death of her husband Michael Cochran.

The Judge denied bond for Cochran because she is currently serving a federal prison sentence related to a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme .

WVNS

Fayette County man sentenced to prison for Grand Larceny

HICO, W.V. (WVNS) – On February 1, 2022, Triston D. Kincaid, 20, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for grand larceny, and one additional year for petit larceny. According to court documents, on December 30, 2019, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a home in Hico. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

U.S. Attorneys announce several charges in federal gun trafficking investigation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Will Thompson, announced several indictments regarding a conspiracy to traffic over 130 guns between Beckley and Philadelphia. At a press conference Thursday, March 3, 2022, Thompson said the government has confiscated 30 of those guns but 100 of them are still yet […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Ansted woman sentenced to prison for drug charges

ANSTED, W.V. (WVNS) – According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Christin C. Taylor, 37, of Ansted, was sentenced on February 25, 2022, to one to five years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine. Court document state in July of 2019, officers with the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force were conducting […]
ANSTED, WV
WVNS

Bluefield man indicted for murder over $10 bet

GLENWOOD, W.V. (WVNS) – One of the two men involved in the Maple Acres Road shooting on June 13, 2021 was indicted first degree murder. Juan Tabb, of Bluefield, has been indicted for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing Harold Ray. Mercer County deputies were called to Maple Acres Road in Glenwood on June […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Two Virginia women arrested with large amount of drugs

WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – On March 2, 2022, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office found large amount of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop. According to deputies, they were conducting a traffic stop when K9 Azra was deployed. K9 Azra alerted the deputies to a scent on the car which gave them permission to […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WVNS

Inmate dies after reportedly collapsing in cell at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information from Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, an inmate passed away at Southern Regional Jail. Quantez Lamer Burks, 37 of Beckley, was arrested on wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer charges and was brought to Southern Regional Jail. During the admission process, Burks reportedly […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield University holds traffic forum with local and state law enforcement

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University recently held a traffic forum where police and students engaged in conversations. The Virginia State Police, Bluefield, Virginia Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department traveled to the university to talk to students about the do’s and do nots of what to do at a traffic stop. They also hosted […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Large amount of meth seized during search warrant in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Department released information on a search warrant arrest that took place yesterday, March 2, 2022. Deputies conducted a search on a home in Greenbriar Mountain, near Panther, and during the search found a large amount of methamphetamine. The owner of the home, Shelby Louise Hunt, of Panther, was […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Deputies arrest fugitive from Smithers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, March 1, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released information on an arrest made in the Bullpush area of Kanawha County. According to deputies, Jerry Lee Snyder, 28 of Smithers, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued in Fayette County after he reportedly hid from police for more than a month. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Human remains found in Richlands identified as Richard Honaker

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)– March 3, 2022, UPDATE: Human remains found in Richlands in February were identified. According to Chief Jerry Gilbert with the Richlands Police Department, the remains have been identified as Richard Honaker by the medical examiner. He said the department is still waiting for the full autopsy. Gilbert added they do not suspect […]
RICHLANDS, VA
WVNS

Princeton Police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Princeton Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of the Kee Street playground. Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old male who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was immediately taken to Princeton Community Hospital to be […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Eight Years Later: Investigating the disappearance of Dee Ann Keene

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — Dee Ann Keene was last seen on Leonard Long Road in Renick on February 28, 2014. Eight years later, law enforcement are still searching for answers for how she disappeared and who was responsible. “Dee Ann Keene’s daughter had called and said she had not seen her mother for three or […]
RENICK, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Drugs seized in Raleigh County bust

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, today, February 28, 2022, the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed search warrants for 2 locations in Raleigh County. The U.S. Marshal’s Service along with the ATF partnered with the Task Force to search a home on Ritter […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Cases staying down in schools after mask mandates lifted

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It’s the first full week of school since the mask mandate was lifted in most counties across Southern West Virginia. Fayette County was one of the counties to lift the mandate last week, and superintendent Gary Hough said they’ve only identified three positive cases in the school district since removing the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Harper Road reopened after two car crash

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Harper Road has been reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a two car crash near Raleigh General Hospital. BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – A two car wreck caused Harper Road to be temporarily shut down. The crash occurred earlier today, March 3, 2022. It involved two cars and was located […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Virginia man extradited from Meadow Bridge

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man is facing extradition from Meadow Bridge, Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Deputies were contacted by officers with the Purcellville Police Department in Loudoun County, Virginia, asking for help finding Harold Ayers, 25, in the Meadow Bridge area. Deputies found Ayers and brought him […]
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice issues statement on McDowell County coal miner death

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Following the death of a coal miner in McDowell County today, February 28, 2022, Gov. Justice and First Lady Justice issued a statement. According to the press release, Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning after he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice bans sale of Russian liquor in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 28, 2022, Governor Justice signed an executive order banning the purchase and sale of all Russian producer liquor until further notice. West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka. According to the Governor, the WV Alcohol Beverage […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tractor-trailer carrying potatoes crashes on WV Turnpike

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The northbound lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike were closed earlier this morning after a tractor-trailer that appeared to be carrying potatoes crashed. The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department says at around 6 a.m. on Mar. 3, they were dispatched to the area of the Morton Travel Plaza on the West […]
PRATT, WV
WVNS

WVNS

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

