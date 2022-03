Since its late February 2022 release, Elden Ring has pretty much consumed our lives at this point. Even when we're not playing it, our days are spent counting the seconds until we can play it again. With a massive open world teeming with bosses and secret dungeons at every turn, it's easy for every waking moment of your life to be consumed with Elden Ring and thinking about Elden Ring. To that end, there are already plenty of memes to tide you over until you can fire up the game again.

